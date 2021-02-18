Should You Get Personal Injury Protection Insurance?

Auto accidents can happen when you least expect and can result in minor to severe injuries. According to a 2019 report by the National Safety Council, car crashes in the US caused about 4.4 million severe injuries. Victims may require emergency procedures, inpatient care, or even surgery. Regardless of the medical treatment you need, you will have to pay for the incurred costs.

As a result, you need personal injury protection (PIP) insurance cover. It can assist in paying for the medical expenses and lost wages for you or your passengers. Read on for more insights.

What is PIP Insurance?

Personal injury protection is an auto insurance cover. It pays for medical expenses and other rehabilitative costs in a car accident for the driver and passengers. It also extends to the passengers in another vehicle and cyclists or pedestrians hit by a car.

Why You Need PIP Insurance

Whether you live in a state where you must have PIP insurance or not, it’s worth having it in case of a car crash. You may have a health insurance policy, but it isn’t sufficient since it doesn’t cover some expenses such as funeral costs and lost wages. However, a few states have provisions that enable the two policies to work together.

Additionally, the minimum coverage you can get depends on the state’s auto liability insurance laws. They are mostly categorized as follows:

No-fault – No-fault laws state that you must have PIP insurance. In case of an accident, your insurance company pays the claim even if another motorist’s fault caused it.

Tort liability – This category has no restrictions on the right to sue. The insurance firm of the driver at fault pays the accident claims.

Choice no-fault – In this category, drivers can pick between tort liability and no-fault.

Add-on – The add-on insurance cover requires your insurance firm to pay for the accident claims even when another driver was at fault. However, unlike in no-fault laws, there are no limitations on your right to sue.

What PIP Insurance Covers

The costs covered under PIP depend on the amount paid and the state laws. Hence, your PIP premium may cover the following:

1. Lost Wages

Some car accidents may leave you with serious injuries, making you unable to generate revenue for your bills during the recovery time. PIP insurance can assist in covering for your lost income during this period.

2. Medical Bills

Injuries from a car accident require medical treatment, which comes at a cost. Luckily, PIP helps cover the health care expenses up to the limit of the coverage. Additionally, it pays for others listed in the policy.

3. Household Services

Incapacitated victims may need assistance with their house chores and yard work. With PIP, they can get benefits that cover the costs of such services.

4. Death Benefits

A fatal auto accident may result in death, and PIP may provide family members with benefits to cater for funeral costs. Notably, 36,560 deaths occurred in 2018 from traffic crashes, as per a survey by NHTSA.

Filing a PIP Claim

As a driver, you need to file a PIP claim when an auto accident happens, regardless of the person at fault. Note that it’s vital to contact law enforcement. Also, if you can, take statements from all parties at the scene of a car accident. Additionally, passengers involved in a crash should file a claim with the driver’s insurance of the car they were in during the accident. If there are issues with your car insurance, you can contact a car accident lawyer to help with the legal procedures.

PIP Insurance is Worth it

Personal injury protection insurance comes in handy in auto accidents. It may cover lost wages, medical expenses, and funeral costs. Even if you live in a state where PIP is optional, try looking into its coverage options.