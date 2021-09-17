Pros and Cons of Expanding Your Business

You’ve been running your business for a while. Maybe you never imagined it would go so well and you’re surprised to be thinking about expansion so soon, or maybe this was always the plan. Whatever the case, it’s good to think through the advantages and disadvantages of expansion before jumping in with both feet. Below are a few things to consider.

Finances

How stable are you financially, both in your business and personal life? If the answer is not very, it’s probably not the right time to expand. If you are determined to expand, you might want to tighten the belt on your business and personal finances so that you’re operating with a bigger margin. Be sure to really dig into ways that you could cut costs. For example, one way to bring expenses down might be by refinancing your student loans with a private lender. This could lead to lower monthly payments. Expanding could lead to substantial profits in the long term but might be costly in the short term, so you need to have the flexibility to absorb these initial costs.

Customers

One of the best things about expanding is that you can accommodate more customers. However, you do need to be careful about how you go about this because you could alienate existing customers. For example, if you run a restaurant or a retail business and people really love the ambiance of your location and the particular space you are in, they might not follow you to a new location if you can’t recreate that. Therefore, in a case like this, you might be better off opening a second location instead of moving. Another danger is that you might lose the personal touch that your customers appreciate. If either of these is a significant factor, you need to think about how you can maintain them for your existing loyal customers.

Resources

When done right, your expansion can mean bringing whatever your customer base loves to a larger range of goods or services. However, a potential danger of expansion is spreading your company too thin, offering too many products or services, and not doing any of them as well as you should. This can be particularly overwhelming if you have largely been a hands-on type of owner and the expansion means that that level of involvement is simply no longer possible. Therefore, before expanding, you need to think about how you can continue delivering your goods or services at the same level as well as how you can delegate the tasks you usually do to others. On the other hand, economies of scale may well play a part, meaning that you can potentially serve more customers for less money.

Staff

You need to make sure that your staff is prepared for the expansion and that you have trained them for the transition. Depending on the exact nature of that transition, in some situations, this could mean appointing some new managers and empowering your employees to make decisions and respond to customer needs without necessarily having to run them by you first.