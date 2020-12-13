Post-Election Record Volume Volatility

Politics and economic uncertainties fall among the most common events that drive the volatility of the market, which is what we’ve seen happen post-2020 elections. In the third quarter, although volatility was pretty low, the economy has experienced several spikes in political and economic events, including uncertainty around oil prices, Brexit, Fed interest rates, and more recently, the US presidential elections.

Uncertainty drove the markets around the US presidential elections that took a swing at the global markets overnight before they recovered. On Thursday according to news reports from a fixed-income trading platform, the volumes traded in November 2020 increased as the market experienced high volatility especially as a result of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a 37.2% increase in the volume traded throughout all assets at an average volume of about $958.7 billion higher than the statistics from the previous month. According to a month-on-month comparison to October, there was a 5% increase from $910.8 billion every day. November was also the second-highest month with regards to this information.

Many traders use the candle timer indicator during this period to closely follow the charts, to help them know the perfect time to enter or exit a position in order to make quick and profitable short-term trades, especially since market volatility was very high, and they often use it together with other indicators.

However, it failed to exceed the previous information for monthly volumes with regards to last month’s total trading volume, reaching $18.7 trillion, mainly because in October, fewer assets were traded. Also in Europe and the USA, the trading volumes of government bonds increased on a year-on-year basis from $27.0 to $100.1 trillion. For the first time since the elections, the US Treasuries daily trading operations are more than $100 billion and as a result of high volatility, secondary trading was steady.

As elections uncertainty increased the markets soared

Tradeweb indicated that a majority of the profits were controlled by Refinitiv, which was also promoted by its interest rates business. This year there was a 25.6% increase to $224.5 billion. Since March 2020, swap trading reached its peak with more than the time traded on SFF which was completed through the Tradeweb Markets. Investors also saw serious progress in trading through request-for-market and free rates. However, this pace continued in the US Treasuries’ international and wholesale trading operations.

Since there was a lot of uncertainty about who was going to win the presidential elections this year, the peaks recorded were the biggest that had happened in many years. However, the markets get a little less activity at the end of November because many participants go on holiday.

According to the stamens of Lee Olesky, the CEO of Tradeweb, compared to the broad-based growth reports from the previous month, November’s performance throughout ADV rates doubled and their platform and solutions were increasingly being adopted, with the underlying volumes doubling as well. And that their share in US credit trading increased consistently during this year and it was more so in November with the results of the presidential elections, with their High-Grade Trace share reaching 20% for the first time and was twice more than what they had in previous years.

As earlier said, it is typical for the market volatility to increase ahead of the presidential because there is a lot of speculation as to who will win. And this year given the challenges faced by the US as a result of the pandemic, a lot of market participants were looking up to who will win and how lasting solutions could come about in that regard. Resulting in a doubling effect of the trading volumes. This was the same thing that happened in the 2016 elections.