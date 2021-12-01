Online Gambling in Canada - Questions and Answers

If you have never visited online casinos before, surely you have lots of questions about their operation. You may have heard myths about casinos that may or may not be true. In this piece, we have put together a list of common gambling questions. An iGaming expert from Canada, Kevin N. Cochran explained to us in detail about each question and we made the info as concise as possible for your convenience.

Is online gambling legal in Canada?

Yes, it is. In Canada, regulating gambling and online gambling is the responsibility of each province. Canadian registered online casinos have to adhere to the local legislation, however, players are not restricted from playing at any online casino, even if it is registered abroad.

What is a casino bonus?

Online casinos often give out bonuses to new or even existing players. There are dozens of casinos that accept players from Canada and offer casinos bonus for their players. New players usually get a welcome bonus that can be a deposit bonus or a no-deposit bonus. Regular players can also take advantage of promotions, reload bonuses, and loyalty programs in several casinos.

How do I know if a casino is legit?

To operate legally, online casinos have to apply for a license in a jurisdiction that regulates online gambling and issues licenses. The best gaming authorities are the Malta Gaming Authority, the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, and the UK Gambling Commission. Costa Rica and Curacao also issue licenses and there is also a reputable Canadian authority – the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

How old do I have to be before I can gamble?

The legal age for gambling in Canada is 18 or 19 depending on the province or territory and the type of gambling activity. Elsewhere around the world, the minimum gambling age is usually 18, however, in the USA it is 21.

Do all games give me the same chance of winning?

No, different games have different house edges. Slot games are the most popular games but they usually have quite a high house edge (around 5-10%). Games with the lowest house edge are video poker, blackjack, and baccarat. Side bets are generally risky and despite the lucrative possible payout, they should be avoided.

Are the games rigged?

Legit online casinos that hold a license are regularly audited by their licensing body. The games are also checked for fairness and therefore cannot be rigged. Online casino games use random number generators so all the outcomes are fair and random.

Why do I have to give my personal information to the casino?

Online casinos need to comply with their licensing requirements and they need some of your personal information. This is to make sure you are of legal age and you live in a country where they are allowed to operate. It also helps them fight money laundering and fraud. Some Bitcoin-only casino operations don’t require personal information since cryptocurrency is neither centralized nor overseen by any government or authority.

What equipment do I need to play casino games?

You can play casino games on your PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. You don’t need to have top-of-the-range equipment as these games don’t take too much memory. A stable internet connection is a must though. If you play on your phone, you can simply use your phone’s browser to access the site but some operators also offer their dedicated app.

Can I play the games for free?

This depends on the operator. Many casinos offer “demo mode” or “practice mode” so that you can get the hang of the game before depositing. Sometimes you need to register on the site to access the free games. It is always a good idea to practice the games before you wager real money but keep in mind that in free play mode you can’t win any money.

Is it easy to start playing poker?

Poker is the only casino game that requires you to have a deep knowledge of the game in order to be successful. We don’t advise playing high-stakes poker before you learn advanced poker strategy. Read more on who is best at poker – women vs men to find out about poker demographics.

Conclusion

We hope that you found the answers to your questions above. Playing online is easy and you should be in good hands as long as you play at a reputable, licensed online casino.