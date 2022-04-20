J9 is one of India’s most prominent bookies, with a focus on the support of a variety of major cryptocurrencies. Deposits, withdrawals, and bets may all be done with digital currency. J9 in India operates under the Curacao license which confirms the reliability of the bookmaker. The official J9 casino website is built in dark hues, so even if you use it for a long period, your eyes will not become fatigued. The navigation is simple and easy to learn, even for novices. The main page has links to all of the key sections. With a single click, you may go to any component of the website. The declaration of a huge victory is a unique aspect of J9 India. An updated list can be seen right on the main page, where you can check the payments for gamers in real-time.

How to Register on J9?

To wager on cricket or any other sport in J9, the customer needs the first register. All Indian players are accepted into the bookmaker’s office as long as they are at least 18 years old at the time of registration. You must complete the following steps in order to create an account:

Open the registration form. To do this, you need to follow the official J9 India website and click the “Register” button on the upper right; Choose the register method. You may register by phone or by username; Fill in the form. Choosing the registration by phone, you must fill in the field with your phone number and make up a strong password. When you register by user name, you don’t need anything except for a random username and a strong password; Everything is ready! Your account is now set up and ready for betting; Now you can go to your wallet by clicking the “Deposit” button and deposit the money to start playing.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

A full-featured cashout is available on the J9 India website and mobile app. It is a bidirectional system that may be used for both deposits and withdrawals. The site accepts payments using a variety of common Indian payment methods, including:

Bank Transfer;

Paytm;

Phone Pe;

Google Pay;

Amazon Pay.

Cryptocurrencies may also be used to perform transactions. There are three currencies available: USDT, BTC, and ETH. Only cryptocurrency and bank transfers are accepted for withdrawal.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount is 500 INR (in the account currency of your choice). Deposits are immediately credited. Withdrawals to cryptocurrencies are likewise quick, taking about 15 minutes on average. It might take up to 7 business days for a bank wire transfer to be completed.

J9 Mobile App Review

The J9 India Android and iPhone app was created shortly after the site’s formal debut in 2010. The downloaded client comes with a comprehensive range of features and capabilities. You can wager on anything, collect bonuses, utilize the cash register, play in the casino, and so on.

Application version 1.1.2 APK file size 38,86 Mb Application size after installation 62,31 Mb Downloading Free Supported operating systems Android, IOS Access to live broadcasts No Access to Sports betting After registration

This application is not a modified version of the official website. Each operating system’s interface and functionality were created individually. When utilizing the client, this gives a better degree of comfort.

J9 for Android

On Android, the J9 mobile app works on practically all devices that run this operating system. There are a few steps to downloading and installing it on your device:

Change settings. You must open settings on your phone and allow downloads from other sources; Download the file. Open the official website, click the “Download” button and confirm the download Install the application. When the download is complete, open the downloaded file and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation. Make sure your device’s RAM has adequate free space. The program will not be able to be installed otherwise.

When the installation is complete, a shortcut to the client will appear on your desktop and in your programs list. Simply click it, enter your username and password, and begin betting.

Minimum System Requirements

The J9 Android app is compatible with practically all smartphone models. However, before installing the client, make sure your phone meets the minimal requirements.

Android version 6.1 RAM 1 Gb Memory space 63 Mb Processor frequency 1 GHz

J9 for IOS

For iPhone and iPad users, there is a separate version of the app that can be downloaded from the website. There will be various phases in the download and installation process:

Open the client page. To begin, go to the application page. In your browser, go to the bookmaker’s official site and click on Download. The site will then take you to the App Store’s J9 India for iOS page; Install the application. Use the Apple digital store to download and install the software. Wait for the procedure to complete and start playing the game.

After that, you may log into the client and begin playing the game. The design and functionality of the iOS and Android applications are identical.

Minimum System Requirements

On practically every Apple smartphone, you may download the J9 iOS app. The application is compatible with all contemporary types of mobile devices.

IOS version 8.0 RAM 1 Gb Memory space 63 Mb Processor frequency 1 GHz

You will not feel uncomfortable when betting if these conditions are satisfied. There will be no performance issues with the app.

J9 Mobile Website Review

Not every smartphone user is ready to download and install the J9 mobile app. You can play straight through the official website if your device is not powerful enough to install the client or if you just do not want to undertake further tasks. This version is fairly similar to the client in terms of appearance and functionality. The only downside prior to installing the program is that navigating is slower. Pages take longer to load. Aside from that, there are no drawbacks.

But there are some pros:

You do not need to download the mobile version of the site on your smartphone;

It does not take up any space in the device’s memory;

There is support for all operating systems;

It does not require any updates;

There are no system prerequisites that must be met.

This is the same version for Android and iOS. It’s ideal for people who have many devices or who gamble infrequently.

Sports Betting

One of J9’s key operations is sports betting. You may make predictions on matches from the most popular sports on our website. Select the Sports tab at the top of the page to proceed to the bookmaker’s area. A new screen will appear after that. There is navigation at the top of the page. You may select the sport you want to bet on as well as the style of betting you want to do: regular or live. A table showing the major events and odds for the next several days can be seen below.

J9 includes dozens of sporting disciplines, such as:

Cricket;

Soccer;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Table Tennis;

Hockey;

Baseball, etc.

There are dozens of matches in each area, which are divided into championships. The overall number of betting events offered to consumers on a daily basis is in the thousands.

Online Casino

Users of the J9 India website get access to a casino. It’s available on the website as well as as a mobile app for Android and iOS. You can choose from over 1000 gambling games provided by the best providers, including Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Playstar, Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, and others.

The section is divided into two categories:

Slots. Different types of slot machines exist. They don’t need to know how to play to participate. It is sufficient to place a wager and begin spinning.

Live. Live dealer games are available. There are traditional table games as well as more unusual variants. Consider the game Wheel of Fortune.

There is no need for Flash Player to play these games. HTML5 technology is used in all of them.

How to Bet on Cricket?

At the J9 betting shop, cricket is one of the most popular bets. Start generating predictions if you enjoy the sport and want to turn it into a side hustle. There are a few steps to betting on cricket:

Find cricket. Open the bookie, go to the Sports section, open the menu on the top left, and select the cricket; Specify the match. Here you can find a list of all the events on which you may wager. You’ll see brief odds to guess the winner of the match next to each of them. Click on the names of the teams to discover additional results. Place the bet. Fill out the betting coupon with the odds you’re interested in. You must mention the amount and kind of bet in the latter.

In the J9 you can place single, group, and express bets.