How to Set Goals and Achieve Them: 6 Strategies to Success

As humans, we naturally want to succeed. To set goals and smash them, and be able to share our success with the world. But how many times have you set yourself a goal and forgot about it one week later? Whether it is to do 10,000 steps per day, save an extra $50 each week, or lose 5lbs in a month, we’ve all been there. We are creatures of habit, and building those healthy and beneficial habits is what leads to success. Setting realistic goals is motivating and gives us a structure. But where to start, and how? Continue reading for some of the best strategies for success.

Set Short-term Goals First

In the beginning, it is very important to not overwhelm yourself. If you want to start working out but have never done so in the past, then don’t tell yourself you will hit the gym five times a week, eat clean every day, and do 10,000 steps. You are setting yourself up for failure, and even minor defects are enough to make us give up. Take baby steps, and tackle each day as it comes. If you fail, tomorrow is a new day.

Research and Brainstorm

It is important to be informed of all your options and routes to achieve your desired goal. If your goal is finance-related and you’re a graduate who is struggling to pay off education debt, then an option is to refinance an existing student loan in order to secure better interest rates and save money each month. If your goal is to buy a home in a different country, reach out to a professional real estate agent and ask them if it’s even possible to get residency in that country and be legally able to purchase a home. You could spend years working towards a goal that will never be achievable in the first place so don’t waste your time. Get informed now and your future self with thank you for it.

Set Realistic Targets

This goes without saying, but don’t tell yourself you will lose 5lbs in one week. This is not possible and not healthy. Quick results are only short-term results. Take your time, and be reasonable with yourself. You know best what you’re capable of.

Don’t Compare Yourself to Anyone

Everyone has a different daily routine. Some work from home, and some have to commute. Some have children, and some have pets. Whatever it is that you want to achieve, take into account all your personal factors, and don’t compare your results to anyone else. Everyone moves at their own pace and that’s ok. You shouldn’t feel pressure to keep up with others and what’s going on in their lives.

Write Down Your Goals and Results

When you write something down, it feels like it’s set in stone. There is proof of what you are aiming for on that piece of paper, and you don’t want to fail. The same goes for writing down your results. Use the results of one week to push yourself to do better the following week. If you are trying to achieve your fitness goals, writing down benchmarks and milestones as you hit them is a much more accurate way to track progress and accountability than winging it or assuming with no real data.

Reward Yourself

Our final point might be the most important of them all. Always remember to treat yourself. Plan a cheat meal once a week, or allow yourself to buy the shoes you’ve had your eye on once you reach your desired savings. These rewards motivate us on the days we feel like we just can’t do it. Life is all about balance and, with a little work, you can totally achieve the perfect mix of working towards your goals and rewarding yourself for your hard efforts.