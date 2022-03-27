How Have Online Casinos Transformed During the Years Past?

The invention of the world wide web in the 90s gave rise to a myriad of new industries, including the online casino industry. Thanks to the Free Trade and Processing Act of 1994, online casinos could obtain licenses for their websites. This law birthed The Gaming Club, which was the first online gambling site. By 1998, online casinos had become popular and widely accepted by the masses. Over the years, online casinos have evolved to keep up with current trends and stay in business. For instance, CA 1 dollar deposit casinos in Canada are springing up daily as gamblers look for online casinos with minuscule deposits.

As of August 2021, the online casino industry market value was estimated to be worth billions of dollars, which is enormous compared to its $800 million value in 1998. This is primarily due to the positive changes that players in the industry have put in place over the last two decades. This editorial will investigate how online casinos have transformed into what they are today in the last couple of years. So, are you interested in finding out how online casinos have evolved in the years past? Let’s dive in.

Enhanced Banking Options

Traditionally, online casino websites offered only two methods of payment to customers: debit and credit cards. Although these methods are still used today, they are not as popular as they used to be due to their high rates and long withdrawal periods. Over the years, online casino operators have incorporated a wide array of banking options for their customers. Nowadays, gamblers don’t need to give out their bank details to online casinos; many have embraced digital wallets such as PayPal and Skrill as alternative payment methods. Check also more about casino win withdrawals.

Since the unveiling of Bitcoin in 2009, most online casinos have embraced the use of cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment. The use of digital currencies is gaining traction among punters as the blockchain technology that backs it guarantees their anonymity and monies’ safety. Additionally, cryptocurrencies are not bound by any government regulations and can be used globally, making them a must-have banking option for any serious online casino. It is important to note that most banking methods used by online casinos today are:

safer,

faster, and

have low rates on transactions.

Use of Mobile Gaming

When online casinos made their debut in the mid-90s, the internet could only be accessed via personal computers. Although online casinos were in high demand, people had to have PCs to enjoy their favorite games. In the past decades, this has dramatically changed due to technological advancements and the creation of smart mobile devices. Today over half of the world’s population own or have access to smart gadgets. Online casinos have tapped into this market potential by creating sites that can be browsed using mobile devices.

In addition to that, online casinos have developed dedicated mobile applications compatible with

smartphones,

iPad, and

laptops.

With apps that can be downloaded on portable devices, online casinos are the most sought-after by punters as they provide the betting on-the-go experience. Some online casinos have gone a step further to give users mobile apps that have specific games with different ways to play. Today, most online casinos have transformed for the better due to the rapid developments in mobile technology. Read also about Star Wars and the rogue one role played by Casino Royale’s Mads Mikkelsen.

Enhanced Player Security

People have always been known to resist change; this was the case when online casinos joined the gambling industry. The majority of gamblers couldn’t fathom the idea of their money being in an online platform, as opposed to the cash counters in brick-and-mortar casinos. To curb this, online casinos have developed ways to ensure that both user data and money are secure on their websites. Most online casino websites use SSL encryption to safeguard user data from being accessed by unwanted third parties. Most casinos use up-to-date security systems similar to those used in online banking transactions to ensure customer satisfaction about their money’s safety. However, it is crucial to note that the internet space is awash with cybercriminals out to make a buck where they didn’t sow. Punters are always advised to use reputable online casinos provided by well-respected gaming associations under authorities’ licenses.

Improved Graphics

In the early days of online casinos, websites used Flash technology for sound effects and graphics. Being an Adobe proprietary tech, Flash was slow and required high processing power, which always inconvenienced punters. In the last 20+ years, online casino software providers have slowly upgraded, and all online casinos now use HTML5, which is way better than Flash technology. With HTML5, punters can enjoy state-of-the-art HD graphics with realistic sound effects. In addition to HTML5, online casinos have embraced using different gaming tech companies for individual games in their portfolio to give customers enriched graphic implementation. Although the graphics design sector is constantly changing and improving, today’s online casinos provide gamblers with enhanced graphics that are better than what their earlier counterparts gave their clientele.

Live Casino Games With VR and AR

In the mid and late 90s, online gamblers could only play their favorite games with the installed software on their PCs. This means that table games like poker were played against computers, which made punters who preferred the human touch offered by physical casinos abhor the online casinos. Online casinos started offering live casino games to increase their customer base where punters could interact with real-life dealers and other gamblers. Live casino games allow gamers to wager against each other, eliminating the house edge that many casino goers dread.

Recently, virtual and augmented reality technologies have made giant leaps in their advancement, creating a niche market. Online casinos have tapped into this potential by incorporating AR and VR into their platforms. With virtual reality tech, gamblers can enjoy all the perks offered by land-based casinos, such as talking to fellow players interacting with dealers in real-time at a place of their convenience.

Final Thoughts

Online casinos have come a long way since their inception in 1994 to what we see today. In the years past, online casinos have gradually transformed to cater to modern-day gamblers’ ever-changing tastes. As mentioned above, technology is vital to the evolution of online casinos. Since technology is advancing by the day, it is safe to assume that we haven’t seen the last of online casino transformations. More changes are expected to be witnessed in the online casino industry in the future.