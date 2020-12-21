Fun Facts About Roulette

As one of the most popular casino games, and arguably one of the most famous in the world, Roulette has been a favorite for over 200 years. Online Roulette can now be played in the comfort of your own home, with a cup of tea and your comfy joggers on! While this game is a crowd-pleaser with a rich and deep history, there are some fun facts out there that you may (or may not) know about. Continue reading to find out some of the most amazing, wacky, and downright unbelievable facts about your favorite game!

The Devil’s Game

The game of Roulette is swimming in folklore and stories from its rich past. One strange fact is that game has had the nickname of “The Devil’s Game” for years now. The reason for this is when all the numbers on the Roulette wheel are added up, regardless of the version of the game, they equal a total of 666. This being the number commonly associated with the Devil, it shows a clear connection of why this quickly became the nickname of the game we all know and love. Spooky, right?!

Going for Broke

In 2004, English native Ashley Revell decided to sell all his worldly possessions, which came to a total of around £101,454.17. He then took this money to the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and bet it all on a single spin of the Roulette wheel. This is considered to be one of the most reckless things he could do with so much at stake, but incredibly, he won! With the winnings from this epic test of luck, he set up an online Poker company, Poker UTD, which unfortunately went bust back in 2012.

No Drinks Allowed

When playing other casino games such as Poker and Blackjack, you are allowed to have drinks beside you and even have waiters and waitresses offering you drinks as you are playing. The etiquette for Roulette is very different though, you are not allowed to have a drink whilst playing at the table – so you’ll have to wait until after you bag that big win to celebrate! This is of course not the case with online Roulette, where you can play at home with whatever drink you want, placed anywhere you decide!

The James Bond Myth

The number 17 is the most commonly played number on the Roulette wheel. This is in fact the famous international super spy 007 James Bond’s favorite number to play when he’s at the table, and also happens to be the most centrally located number on the wheel, so people may feel their chances of winning are evened out by choosing the number in the middle.

The Origin

The word Roulette is an adaptation of the French term meaning “little wheel”. The game is believed to have been inspired by a French physicist who invented a device similar to the Roulette wheel back in 1657. Another school of thought is that it was derived from the game of Roly Poly which is a 17th century English even and odd spinning wheel and ball game.