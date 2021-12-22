Features and Benefits of Online Casino Bonuses in Portugal

One of the greatest advantages online casinos have over land-based casinos is the availability of bonuses. When you walk into a physical casino, nobody will hand you free chips to play with, however, in online casinos, this is the case. But free cash is too good to be true and there are catches so we decided to write it down in clear terms how these bonuses work.

We were lucky to be able to have a chat with Martim Nabeiro, an iGaming expert from Portugal who gave his insights on this topic.

Welcome Bonuses

If you have ever visited an online casino, you must have seen them advertise their welcome bonus. Practically all online casinos offer welcome bonuses for new players (hence the name “welcome”). If you are really lucky you will find a casino that offers a bonus just for registering on the site, however, these offers are rare these days as understandably they are not very profitable for the casino.

It can be an exhausting task to find casinos portugal online and browse through their welcome offers so we suggest visiting a third-party comparison site. Here you will find casinos that accept players from Portugal and you can easily claim the bonus by clicking on the “claim bonus” tile.

Deposit Bonuses

These types of casino bonuses are the most common. They can be associated with a welcome offer – in which case only new players can get them with their first deposit or could be regular gigs – e.g. Friday match deposit offer. Deposit bonuses normally clearly state what you get. Let’s look at two examples:

100% match deposit bonus up to €200 – This means that when you make a deposit, the casino will double it up to the limit of €200. You deposit €100 and the casino will give you another €100. However, if you deposit €300, the casino will only give you €200 more as you have reached the upper limit.

200% match deposit bonus up to €600 – Works the same way as the previous example but now the casino will treble your deposit up to €600.

No Deposit Bonuses

As the name suggests, you will not have to deposit any of your own money to claim this bonus. These bonuses are rare but not impossible to find. Typically, new players can avail of these bonuses but they are sometimes offered for existing players too in tournaments, daily challenges, etc.

Free Spins

If you love slot games, you’ll always want to take advantage of free spins. Free spins often come as part of a welcome package or an extra freebie for deposit bonuses. These online casino bonuses are usually offered on a certain slot game. Casinos often try to promote their new games and therefore they can give out 10-20 free spins to get players interested in the game.

Free spins can also be the reward of winning a spin tournament. For example, Pragmatic Play games are often part of slot tournaments and the winners would win free spins on the game producer’s slots. When you see free spin offers there is no reason why you shouldn’t take them.

Loyalty Programs

Enrolling in loyalty programs is also a type of casino bonus. The best casinos all have loyalty or VIP programs and this is how they work: by depositing you reach certain levels. As you progress to higher levels you get more rewards. You could get a growing number of free spins, a growing percentage of cashback, higher deposit bonuses, and even personalized offers.

The Drawbacks

The drawbacks of online casino bonuses are the wagering requirements. These requirements will make you wager the money you won multiple times (e.g. 30x) before you’re allowed to cash out your winnings. There are also time limits in place (e.g. 7 days) that you should keep in mind. Also, some games don’t count towards wagering. Table games are often excluded or only count as 10% towards wagering.

Conclusion

Casino bonuses are great ways of boosting your player balance. They can come in different forms such as deposit or no deposit bonuses, free spins, and loyalty points. Consider the wagering requirements before accepting bonuses though.