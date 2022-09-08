Myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness, has been increasing for some time. The National Eye Institute predicts that cases of blindness and visual impairment in the United States will double by 2050. Eye specialists expect more than half of the U.S. population will be nearsighted in 25 years. More than 60% of children of Taiwanese descent and 40% of American children have myopia.

Myopia’s growth trend in the general population concerns eye specialists, says Dr. Benjamin Ticho, an ophthalmologist specializing in general and pediatric ophthalmology. He said the pediatric myopia growth trend sped up during the pandemic when children spent much more time indoors attending school virtually and also using electronic devices for entertainment. However, there is hope that effective therapies will help reverse this trend and improve eye health.

The Dangers of Myopia

While many who live with myopia have relatively low refractive errors, the incidence of more serious cases of nearsightedness is rising. Eye experts consider high myopia as being more than six diopters. Diopters are units representing the amount of focusing power, or correction, of lenses you need to see clearly and sharply.

In decades of practice, Dr. Benjamin Ticho has watched trends in eye health develop. He says this pattern of serious myopia has eye care providers troubled. One major reason for this concern is the connection of high myopia with serious eye conditions that could lead to vision loss. These risks include:

Glaucoma

Cataracts

Retinal separation and tears

Retinal degeneration

Eye specialists generally consider those with medium or minimal myopic refractive errors to have a lower risk of developing these serious conditions.

Dr. Benjamin Ticho Discusses Nearsighted Treatment Options

Eye doctors have explored remedies and therapies for nearsightedness since eyeglasses were invented. The beginnings of modern eyeglasses started with an Arab scholar and developed in the 13th century in Europe when Italian monks developed “reading stones” that magnified letters on a page.

Alternative Therapies

Some people developed devices such as pinhole glasses and movements said to be a workout for eye muscles, thus strengthening them. These specific movements include the Bates Method, which rejects genetics as the cause of nearsightedness and prescribes specific movements to relax eye muscles. As understanding and vision correction techniques have evolved, eye specialists, in general, have turned from these and other alternative vision improvement techniques to explore different therapies based on research and patient trials.

Corneal Reshaping

Nearsighted people have had vision improvement with corneal reshaping lenses, or orthokeratology, which is an effective treatment option for some patients. Orthokeratology is non-invasive and uses specially shaped contacts to help a patient’s eyes refocus images clearly. There are some factors, however, that make this therapy less popular than other options. They include:

High cost

Difficulty in fitting young children with the specialized contacts

Challenges in wearing contacts, especially for younger children

Cases of lenses unmolding during the day, making them less effective

Another important concern with this method, particularly if children are the patients, is contact lens contamination and corneal ulcers.

Fringe Therapies

Correction vision using fringe defocus glasses have gained popularity with eye specialists. Another variation of this type of correction is miSight, which uses disposable contact lenses for children ages 8 to 12. These lenses correct vision but they are specialized to interrupt the progression of myopia in young patients.

Atropine Treatment

Eye specialists have been exploring atropine as a treatment for myopia for several decades, Dr. Benjamin Ticho says. Atropine occurs naturally in several types of plants, including belladonna, and it weakens involuntary eye muscles that control the lens shape and pupil size. A large Minnesota study in 1974 explored the effectiveness of atropine eyedrops as a daily treatment for myopia. Eye doctors used an original concentration of 1% atropine. Results showed atropine slowing myopia development for periods as long as five years.

However, Dr. Benjamin Ticho says patients still need bifocal eyeglasses because atropine treatment can cause near objects to appear blurry. Furthermore, since atropine dilates pupils, patients become more sensitive to bright light. Due to these side effects, generally only young children were the focus of studies on atropine therapy.

The Low-Dose Atropine Surprise

Another study of atropine therapy for myopia in children introduced controls into its trial, administering atropine at eyedrop doses of the original 1.0% concentration, 0.01%, and 0.5%, along with plain artificial tears. Administrators of this study, dubbed ATOM-1, or Atropine Treatment of Myopia, expected the effects of the low dosage of 0.01%, or 1/100 of original strength, to register as non-therapeutic.

While the group receiving plain artificial tears had no noticeable myopia improvement, the group receiving 0.01% atropine drops had about the same results as the group receiving 1.0% atropine drops. This surprising result has been repeated in follow-up studies involving children from around the world.

How Does Low-Dose Atropine Therapy Work?

Eye specialists and scientists are not sure how low-dose atropine therapy works to slow myopia progression. A persistent theory is that it affects scleral lengthening, a physical factor in nearsightedness. Studies are ongoing. Atropine can alter the eyes’ delicate pH, so treatment durations are generally short.

Is Low-Dose Atropine Therapy Effective?

Eye specialists are conducting more than 12 randomized studies on global populations to determine the effectiveness of atropine in various concentrations in slowing the progression of nearsightedness. Results in the deceleration of myopic progression have been dramatic, with effectiveness rates ranging from 25% to 65%, settling about mid-range.

However, Dr. Benjamin Ticho says atropine neither completely stops myopia progression nor reverses previous myopia levels. Furthermore, when patients stop atropine therapy, myopic progression resumes.

What Is the Ideal Dose of Atropine?

The general dosage of atropine for nearsightedness is 0.01%. However, some eye specialists prescribe different dosages, such as 0.05%, for specific cases. These circumstances include:

Young children

Failure of other treatments

Family history of early myopic progression

Professionals might even prescribe concentrations of 1.0% in limited dosages, such as once weekly. The lower atropine dose of 0.01% appears to be effective without major side effects. Research to determine ideal atropine dosages is ongoing.

The Role of Genetics in Myopia Progression

Experts consider parental nearsightedness to be a factor in how quickly childhood myopia improves. Recent research, however, points to hereditary as influencing the age at which myopia develops as well as the rate of progression.

The Role of Sunlight in Myopia Progression

Children who spend at least two hours outside daily have slower myopia progression than those who stay inside all the time. These findings seem to point out myopia development slows in children who spend time outdoors.

The Role of Near Work in Myopia Progression

The old adages “Don’t read in the dark” and “Don’t hold your book so close” may have some merit, although they have not been officially proven. What research has found is that children receiving atropine therapy experience a slowing of myopia development, whether or not they read a lot.

The Current State of Low-Dose Atropine Therapy

The U.S. Federal Drug Administration has not yet approved low-dose atropine concentrations as therapies to slow myopia progression. This treatment is still considered to be a trial, and most health care insurance will not cover its cost. Furthermore, Dr. Benjamin Ticho says atropine is not widely available except in intensifying pharmacies with physicians’ help. The current cost of low-dose atropine eyedrops ranges from $75 to $100 for a three-month supply.

The Future of Low-Dose Atropine Therapy

Preliminary studies of low-dose atropine are ongoing. Dr. Benjamin Ticho and his practice are involved in two of these surveys. In one of these large studies, the National Eye Institute joined the Pediatric Eye Disease Investigator Group, or PEDIG, in a nationwide survey of 187 children scheduled to end in September 2022. This study will likely be respected because PEDIG has a solid reputation, Dr. Benjamin Ticho says.

Another preliminary investigation involving Dr. Benjamin Ticho is called STAAR. This study, supported by Syndexis, uses exclusive technologies to develop repeatable results and solid treatment periods for low-dosage atropine therapy.

Dr. Benjamin Ticho Bio

Dr. Benjamin Ticho has been treating patients in the Chicago Metro area for more than 30 years. Specializing in general and pediatric ophthalmology, he owns Ticho Eye Associates and has won multiple awards. He also teaches about the latest developments in ophthalmic techniques and treatments for general and specialized populations.