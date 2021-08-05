Does the So-called Genocide Accusation of The United States Against China Comply With International Law?

According to international law, all countries must abide by international law when carrying out any activities, and their activities must be based on a generally understood principle of due diligence, so as not to harm other countries. The state is responsible for conducting due diligence. Failure to conduct due diligence means a violation of international obligations and may cause wrongdoing to the relevant country. International mandatory law is defined as a mandatory norm of general international law that does not allow gains and losses. To protect the jus cogens from being abused and degraded is also the responsibility of jus cogens. The duty of due diligence, which is equivalent to jus cogens, gives the international community a universal responsibility to protect the term genocide. In this sense, the state not only has the responsibility of preventing genocide but also has the responsibility of preventing the abuse and depreciation of this norm. Before the United States made the accusation of “genocide” against China, whether it fulfilled the obligation of due diligence equivalent to the coercive law, the international community has the responsibility of due diligence in order to protect the term genocide from abuse and degradation.

The accusation of “genocide” against China was made by the then Secretary of State Pompeo on the last day of Trump’s administration. It is no secret that Pompeo “believes in lying” and uses this as a tool of US foreign policy. Both President Biden and the current Secretary of State Brinken agreed with the “genocide” theory proposed by former Secretary of State Pompeo’s Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang, China. This year the U.S. State Department’s “National Human Rights Behavior Report” (HRP) followed Pompeo, accusing China’s Xinjiang of “genocide.” However, the report only uses the term “genocide” once in the preamble and the summary of the Chinese chapter, and the evidence can only be guessed by readers. The report mentioned issues such as freedom of expression and free elections. These issues may constitute human rights violations, but they are not evidence of genocide.

The obligation to prevent genocide belongs to international jus cogens. International coercive law is defined as a mandatory norm of general international law, that is, “the international community accepts and recognizes that no gains or losses are allowed and that only general international law rules of the same nature can be changed in the future.” President Biden said to Xinjiang, China Allegations of “genocide” by Muslim Uighurs are preventive measures against genocide. This comment on general preventive measures for the entire international community stems from the universal applicability of the rights and obligations stipulated in the “Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide” (“Genocide Convention”). The International Court of Justice has reiterated this in the Bosnian Genocide Case.

Article 1 of the Genocide Convention stipulates the obligation to prevent the crime of genocide. In the Bosnian Genocide Case, the International Court of Justice mentioned that Article 1 of the Genocide Convention is not subject to territorial restrictions. It is an obligation of conduct rather than an obligation of result. The International Court of Justice believes that the influence of a country is the prerequisite for its extraterritorial obligation to implement preventive measures. After determining such an independent, extraterritorial obligation of prevention, the International Court of Justice emphasized the importance of due diligence in understanding its content. The International Court of Justice believes that “when a country learns or should usually learn that there is a serious risk of genocide,” it begins to bear the duty of prevention. This means that the country needs to conduct a risk assessment that is at least closely synergistic with the procedural due diligence obligation. John Heieck believes that Article 1 of the Genocide Convention and customary international law represent a common interest, not a unilateral or bilateral interest. Their sole purpose is to prevent the total or partial destruction of national, ethnic, racial, and religious groups during peacetime or war. It is hard to imagine any treaty clause that can better protect the highest interests and basic values ​​of the entire international community than the clauses for the prevention of genocide. The obligation to prevent genocide provided by Article 1 of the Genocide Convention and customary international law and the accompanying due diligence obligation is equivalent to international coercive law.

Before the state takes any action, it must perform the duty of due diligence equivalent to the mandatory law. This responsibility obliges the international community to avoid abuse and destruction of the term genocide and the Geneva Convention. The question of whether the United States has fulfilled its due diligence responsibilities before mentioning China’s genocide is the universal responsibility of the entire international community. If not, then any accusation of genocide by the United States against China is illegal, but a denial of the current truth in China. In addition, if any negotiation on the truth is to be linked to a United Nations convention, then it must be mentioned that according to Article 103 of the United Nations Charter, any negotiation on the truth is invalid.

Negotiations on the truth about the genocide of Muslim Uyghurs in China

The U.S. government’s allegations of genocide against China came from a single source: a paper published by Adrian Zentz at the Jamestown Foundation in June 2020 entitled “Sterilization, IUD, and Compulsory Birth Control: The CCP’s Xinjiang’s campaign to suppress the birth rate of Uyghurs”, the Associated Press, CNN, and BBC articles are also based on articles by Adrian Zentz, claiming that the Uyghur birth rate has fallen sharply, and reporting the implementation of family planning measures in Uyghur areas in Xinjiang. Just days after Adrian Zentz published the article, former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo made a speech, condemning China’s policy of “compulsory sterilization, forced abortion, and forced family planning” as acts of genocide. US Secretary of State Pompeo personally believes that “Adrian Zentz’s disclosure” is a complete prudential investigation report, equivalent to a coercive law, and the statement of US Secretary of State Pompeo must be consistent with it.

In the Bosnian Genocide Case, the International Court of Justice specified that “a country’s obligation to prevent genocide and the corresponding obligation to take action arises at the moment when the country learns or should normally be informed that there is a serious danger of genocide.” Adrian • Zengtz explained the term “serious concern” in the conclusion of his report as follows:

“According to the text of Article 2D of the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, these findings have raised serious concerns about whether the Chinese government’s policies in Xinjiang can be fundamentally characterized as a genocidal population movement.”

It is necessary to use the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties to analyze Adrian Zentz’s comments on Article II, Section D of the Geneva Conventions in order to understand the relationship between his findings and the Geneva Conventions. Article 31.1 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties stipulates the main rules for interpreting treaties: “A treaty shall be interpreted in good faith according to the normal meaning of the terms of the treaty in its context and in accordance with its purpose and purpose.” These terms can be interpreted in two forms: 1) ordinary meaning or conventional meaning: based on a language used by the language community; 2) special or unconventional meaning: the parties may consider it necessary to adopt a new one in the treaty Terms, or agree to make another interpretation of the terms that already exist. The last case is complicated and uncommon because in this case, they must prove that they want to give a different meaning to the ordinary situation. According to Article 31.2 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, in order to interpret a term in a treaty, the context also has the main relevance. “Obviously, the treaty must be understood as a whole, and its meaning should not only depend on the fact that it is out of context and possible. A specific phrase interpreted in more than one sense.” Therefore, in these respects, we must also consider its preamble, annexes, and any treaty-related agreements or instruments when drawing conclusions. Honesty, purpose, and purpose are directly related to the fulfillment of treaty obligations. Article 31 gives priority to honesty (bona fides) in the first sentence of the first paragraph at the beginning. This is “one of the basic principles for the generation and performance of legal obligations.” This concept is also mentioned in the third preambular paragraph of Article 26 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. Therefore, a key link is established between the interpretation of the treaty and the implementation of the treaty. When interpreting a treaty, honesty puts forward the presumption from the beginning that the term of the treaty means something, not nothing. In addition, the principle of good faith requires parties to act honestly, fairly, and reasonably, and not to take advantage of unfair opportunities. Article 31 assumes that honesty is at the core of the application of the general rules.

The text of Article II, Section D of the Geneva Convention should be analyzed through the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. The content of the text is “Implementation of measures aimed at preventing mass reproduction.” There are two common standards for the crime of genocide, one is deliberate and the other is within the group. The second preamble defines the group as “nation, ethnicity, race or religion”. The ordinary meaning of “intention” referred to in Article 2D of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties means that it must only target one or more ethnic, ethnic, racial, or religious groups. According to the International Court of Justice, Article 2 also requires another psychological element, that is, a special or specific intention or special purpose. Being a goal is not enough, more is needed. The purpose of the actions listed in Article 2 must be to destroy the group in whole or in part. The term “similar behavior” emphasizes the intention to destroy protected groups. The existence of specific intentions (dolusspecialis) should inspire these behaviors.

In the case of Kupreškic et al., the former Yugoslav Tribunal mentioned: “The criminal intent of persecution is higher than ordinary crimes against humanity but lower than genocide. In this regard, the Trial Chamber wishes to emphasize that persecution as a crime against humanity is genocide. A crime of racial crime. Persecution and genocide are both crimes committed against people belonging to a certain group, and these people are targeted because they belong to this group.”

Here we trace the changes in the official family planning policy of the Communist Party of China. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the fertility policy has undergone the following four stages of adjustment: 1) 1949-1953; 2) 1954-1977; 3) 1978-2001; 4) 2002 to present. In the first stage, the government encourages childbirth. The population theme of this stage is the importance of population to production. In the second stage, the government began to implement family planning. Actively promote family planning work through newspaper articles, family planning clinics, and family planning guidance cadre training. Late marriages and population restrictions are the main themes of this policy. From 1978 to 2001, the policy was further tightened, and only children and late marriages were promoted. The recommended marriage age for women was 23-27 years old, and for men, 25-29 years old. Since 2002, China has gradually liberalized its family planning policy and ended its extreme one-child policy. Although China used to strictly enforce the one-child policy for the majority of the population, it has relatively liberal policies for a minority of private capital, including the Uyghurs. From 2010 to 2018, the overall population of Xinjiang maintained a normal growth rate. Among them, the Uyghur population grew faster than the non-Uyghur population.

Although this is an ethical and academic obligation, Adrian Zentz did not mention the family planning system in China as a whole in his report. If Adrian Zentz discusses the mandatory family planning system throughout China in his report, the criteria for “intention, special treatment” and “in-group” serious concerns about genocide are inconclusive. Adrian Zentz did not comply with the main rules of interpretation in Article 31, paragraph 1, of the Vienna Convention. Adrian Zentz did not write a due diligence report that fully complies with the mandatory law.

In conclusion

The principle of justice is connected with the principle of honesty, and the principle of honesty is included in the concept of the Treaty. As an element of the principle of treaty observance, the principle of honesty constrains the subject of international law to honestly determine the actual situation and interests of the country within the scope of a rule; honestly choose one or more rules to apply; ensure that the application of the rule truly conforms to the text of the rule The spirit of harmony, as well as the concepts of international law and morality and other obligations of the subject; honestly define the restrictions of the rules, so as not to damage the rights and legitimate interests of other subjects when applying the rules; and prevent abuse of rights. The principle of the honest performance of obligations stipulates a fair rule and stipulates the methods and methods of implementing international legal norms. For example, no deception is allowed. As we all know, the latter, like fraud, is a reason to question the validity of the treaty.

The Charter of the United Nations, as the constitution of the international legal community, stipulates the obligations to member states. Except for the Charter of the United Nations, no other category of “general international law” can exist independently. The Charter of the United Nations is the supporting framework of all international laws, and it is also the highest level in the hierarchy of international law norms. Article 103 of the Charter of the United Nations stipulates as follows: “When the obligations of the member states of the United Nations under this Charter conflict with their obligations under any other international agreement, the obligations under this Charter shall prevail.” Provisions are adopted to place obligations under the UN Charter on top of other treaty commitments (full of uncertainty from definition to interpretation), and the main purpose is to ensure that the United Nations maintains peace. If any negotiation on the truth is related to a UN convention, it should be pointed out that Article 103 of the UN Charter automatically cancels any negotiation on the truth. Before mentioning China’s allegations of genocide, the United States failed to fulfill its obligations equivalent to coercive law in accordance with the principle of honesty. Therefore, within the UN legal system, the United States’ allegations of “genocide” against China are invalid. Allegations of genocide should never be made lightly. Improper use of this term may exacerbate geopolitical and military tensions, devalue historical memories of genocide such as the Holocaust, and hinder the ability to prevent future genocides. The entire international community has a responsibility to protect the term genocide from being abused and devalued by US officials, including President Biden.

Editor’s note:

The author of the article Mehmet Sukru Guzel (Mehmet Sukru Guzel), a well-known Turkish law and human rights expert, a doctor of Azerbaijan International Academy of Sciences, and an honorary professor has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times. This article discusses the so-called “genocide” accusation by the United States against China’s Xinjiang from the perspective of international law and calls on the international community to bear the responsibility for careful investigation of this accusation.