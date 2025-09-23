David Lipan Highlights The One Golf Trick Pros Don’ t Want You to Know

Improving in golf often feels elusive, but breakthroughs rarely come from dramatic overhauls. Instead, the smallest details often provide the best results. There’s a secret many professionals use, one that hinges less on mechanics and more on consistency and rhythm.

By understanding this seemingly simple trick and how to practice it, David Lipan showcases how players of all levels can develop more confidence, reduce tension, and improve their overall performance. With discipline, the routine becomes more than a habit; it becomes part of your identity as a golfer.

Why Small Changes Lead to Big Results in Golf

Many golfers chase complex techniques hoping for quick gains, but the truth is that small, consistent changes often lead to the most noticeable improvements. Things like posture, grip pressure, or tempo can influence nearly every shot without requiring a complete overhaul of your swing.

Amateur players sometimes overlook these subtle details, focusing instead on flashy mechanics they’ve seen online or on TV. Yet, even a minor adjustment—like slightly altering your stance width—can improve balance and rhythm, leading to cleaner contact. These tweaks become powerful when reinforced through repetition.

The Trick Most Pros Use

There’s a subtle routine adjustment many professionals rely on before every shot, and it’s something recreational players rarely pay attention to. It’s not about swing mechanics—it’s a mental and physical cue that primes the body for a consistent motion. This could be a specific breath, a relaxed grip reset, or even a glance at a set target point before stepping into the shot.

Many tour players develop this kind of ritual early in their careers and stick to it religiously. It doesn’t just help with mechanics; it sharpens focus and quiets distractions. When done right, this kind of routine builds a rhythm that translates to more reliable ball striking, especially in high-pressure moments.

The Reason This Trick Works

The effectiveness lies in its ability to trigger muscle memory and reduce tension. When you repeat the same motion or cue before each shot, the body recognizes the pattern and prepares to perform predictably. That sense of familiarity can be the difference between a solid strike and a rushed mishit. Over time, this repetition also builds trust in your process.

It also helps eliminate indecision. By giving your mind something simple and repeatable to focus on, the trick minimizes overthinking. This frees up your swing to flow more naturally, without second-guessing in the middle of your takeaway. Confidence grows when the brain is calm and the body knows what to expect.

Players who adopt this find fewer swing errors creeping in, especially under pressure. The game becomes less about fixing things mid-round and more about trusting a system that holds up.

Practicing at the Range

The key lies in repetition. Start slowly and exaggerate the routine until it feels automatic. The goal isn’t to rush through swings, but to train your body to recognize the rhythm and mental cue every time you address the ball. It’s repetition with purpose, not just hitting ball after ball.

Some golfers find it helpful to film their range sessions. Watching playback can reveal whether the routine is consistent or slipping under pressure, especially after a mishit or during fatigue. When patterns start to emerge, it becomes easier to adjust and reinforce positive habits.

With enough time on the range, the trick begins to blend seamlessly into your approach, helping you transition from practice mode to game mode without hesitation. The range becomes a place to build ritual, not just fix flaws.

Avoiding Common Pitfalls

One of the biggest mistakes golfers make is trying to force it. The routine should feel natural, not robotic. Overthinking each step can actually create more tension, which works against the fluidity this method is meant to promote. Authenticity in the routine is what gives it power.

Another issue is inconsistency. Some players only use the routine when they’re playing well, abandoning it when things go sideways. That’s when it’s needed most, no matter the conditions or the stakes. Sticking with it through the ups and downs is what makes it reliable.

When and How to Use It

The technique shines under pressure. Whether it’s a tight par save or the opening tee shot of the day, having a familiar cue to fall back on keeps your nerves in check. It gives your body something it’s already practiced, allowing you to trust the motion rather than overthink it. That trust is what separates a hesitant swing from a confident one.

Gradually, players who stay loyal to this routine often find their confidence growing. It becomes an anchor, something you can rely on regardless of the round’s ups and downs. That kind of mental stability is a powerful asset, especially when the stakes are high. In moments that demand focus, this habit becomes your greatest tool.