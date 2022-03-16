Cryptocurrencies & Wallets for Betting Funds

Crypto casinos are on the rise. The fast and secure transactions of cryptocurrencies are a perfect match for online gambling. We can use them to pay in secure and anonymous ways. Many casinos are either offering transaction partners that include cryptocurrencies or are directly implementing the use of Bitcoins & Co. into their deposit and withdrawal system. What makes a casino a crypto casino, and how do we store and use cryptocurrency to pay for online casino deposits?

Crypto Casinos vs Crypto Transactions

There are casinos that are prominently advertised as crypto casinos, and those who are “regular” casinos also offer the ability to use cryptocurrencies as a payment method. When we look at Twin Casino, reviewed by Casinomeister, we can read a lot of information about the service, it’s kind of bonuses and the quality of customer service. A paragraph or two into the review, we find the information that the casino allows multiple payment methods, including Skrill, a payment service that allows the use of cryptocurrency.

While the definition is a little nebulous, a true crypto casino has the use of cryptocurrencies fully integrated into its deposit and withdrawal options, directly connecting them to crypto wallets or exchanges. Other casinos might allow the use of cryptocurrencies, but only because it is part of their payment partners’ repertoire.

What Are Digital or Crypto Wallets?

Digital or crypto wallets are indispensable for the safe use of cryptocurrencies. It is the “place” we use to store, receive and send cryptocurrency coins. It can be a device in purely digital or physical form, not too different from a regular wallet. These hardware wallets typically look similar to USB sticks.

The benefit of a hardware wallet is that it is completely isolated from your computer or smartphone, making it much harder to hack.

How do Digital Wallets Work?

The wallet is used to store the user’s private keys. These are the critical piece of information needed to authorize outgoing transactions from the wallet to the blockchain network. Meaning it’s technically not your coins that get stored in the wallet, but the ability to use them.

The coin itself is stored in the blockchain network, where it is connected to your private key with its own public key. You can use the public key to find and use the coin, but not the other way around, making it impossible to track the location of a coin’s private key and its owner.

Do I Need a Digital Wallet to use Cryptocurrencies?

Not technically. Next to a specified crypto wallet, there is also the crypto exchange. You can use this marketplace to purchase and trade cryptocurrencies. At the same time, the coins in your possession get stored in the application to be available for further transactions. However, a crypto wallet is much safer and harder to access against your will.

Which Digital Wallet is the Best one?

There are multiple providers of digital wallets for cryptocurrency. Typically, they get divided into “hot” and “cold” wallets. These terms describe what we have already touched upon.

Hot Wallet – A hot wallet is entirely virtual. The software is installed as an app or used as a desktop application and has direct contact with the internet. This type of wallet is less secure since hackers can access it to steal the private keys and access the data lying on the servers of the respective crypto network.

Cold Wallet – The cold wallet is not connected to the internet. It is a physical storage device that holds private keys that hackers can’t reach. Typically, we use Bluetooth and/or software on our PC to access the keys.

Cold Wallets

There are multiple providers we can choose from. Let’s look at the most popular variants:

Trezor – Trezor allows you to access your private keys after logging in and verifying your ID with a personal code and/or two-factor authentication. To use the keys, Trezor offers its own app or browser add-ons. It allows you to store multiple currencies, like Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum, Zcash, and of course Bitcoin. If you lose your wallet, you can use the provider’s service to restore your keys.

Ledger – Ledger has the same basic functions, but the provider offers multiple wallet variants. The more expensive options, like the Ledger Nano X, can hold up to 100 different cryptocurrencies at the same time. It is using its own OS to protect from attacks from the outside since it is capable of Bluetooth connections to your smartphone. Ledger too protects against the loss of keys when you have misplaced the device.

KeepKey – KeepKey once more offers the same kind of service. In comparison to the other two, the wallet has a bigger display and lets you easily access your keys directly on the device. With few exceptions, like IOTA, most cryptocurrencies can be stored on the KeepKey.

Hot Wallets

If cold wallets are so much safer, why are there hot wallet options at all? They offer a great trade-off. While the cold wallets are very secure, they are also somewhat inconvenient to access. People who use cryptocurrency regularly might find them too tedious to handle. That’s why the best practice is to combine both wallets. While the largest part of a person’s crypto assets is stored on a cold wallet, a few are handled with a hot wallet to always be able to buy and sell quickly.

Hot wallets can be found from providers like:

Exodus – The Exodus wallet can be accessed via desktop and mobile apps. The software itself is lightweight and does not come with tons of data to download and install. It has a simple and intuitive interface you can easily use as a beginner. The software can support more than 100 cryptocurrencies.

Metamask – The Metamask wallet is a web wallet you can easily access via a free browser extension. It focuses on currencies like Ethereum, USDC, and USDT. Like Exodus, it is light and intuitive. However, popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin aren’t supported.

Interestingly enough, wallet providers make it easy to combine their services. Trezor and Exodus, for example, are partners. If you buy a Trezor physical wallet, you can use the Exodus interface to access it and exchange assets between both wallets.

Conclusion

Crypto casinos allow us to send and receive transactions of deposits and prize money from online casinos in the form of cryptocurrencies. With our digital wallets, we can directly pay for the service or withdraw our winnings. Even ‘regular’ casinos offer payment methods from e-payment companies that handle cryptocurrencies, such as payment via Skrill.

To execute these transactions, we can use digital or crypto wallets. They are secure options to store the keys needed to access and use crypto coins. The best solution is a cold wallet to store the majority of coins, while a hot wallet holds the immediately accessible gambling funds you use regularly.