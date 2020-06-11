Career Opportunities in B. Tech Food Technology

The recent few decades have observed a significant buzz around the academic and professional opportunities in the food technology sector. This is mostly because of its dynamic nature and direct applications on the global population. Read this blog to learn about some of the exciting career opportunities that a degree in B. Tech Food Technology has to offer you.

Food Technologist

Food technologists are accountable for the safe and effective development, modification, and production of food products and processes. They specialize in planning the manufacturing process of food and beverage products and are accustomed to working in a wide range of settings, such as kitchens, industries, laboratories, and offices. They are typically hired by food manufacturing and retail companies, academic institutions, government organizations, and specialist research units.

Analytical Chemist

Analytical chemists usually work in a laboratory setup, within a team of other senior scientists, where they spend their time studying chemical compounds and their structural makeup. Generally hired by pharmaceutical and environmental companies, these professionals indulge in examining chemical compounds to determine their molecular construction. By analyzing how elements in a compound interact with each other, they bring forth ideas of developing new edible items.

Nutritionist

Nutritionists help individuals advance their understanding of how a particular diet can affect health and wellbeing. These professionals are expected to be able to relate to people from different backgrounds, where they provide information on food and healthy eating. Position for a nutritionist is available in a range of areas, such as the public health and private sector, as well as in education and research. Additionally, they may also be involved in educating individuals or a community and take part in forming policy to develop nutritional advice.

Food and Beverage Executive

Food and beverage executives work to provide exceptional banquet service and cuisine that are signature of a hotel’s dining experience. They employ their vast knowledge of food and beverage to select menus for exclusive restaurants. They make sure that all services are in line with the policies, procedures, and service standards and that safety and sanitation policies are followed at all times while handling food and beverage.

Dietician

Dietitians work to promote good dietary health and are proficient in treating nutritional problems by providing practical advice on food choices that are based on scientific research. They typically work as part of a team, with the purpose of enhancing the health and well-being of people of all age groups. Besides they also need to provide specialist advice to carer givers who work with people who are suffering from medical conditions such as diabetes or coeliac disease.

Pursuing an academic career in food technology can offer you all these amazing career paths to choose from and more! So hurry, send in your application for a bachelor’s in food technology today.