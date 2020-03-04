Body & Brain: 3 Surprising Health Benefits of Gaming

Playing videogames is traditionally seen as a sedentary pastime, with avid gamers viewed as being less healthy and engaged with the world than people who have other hobbies.

However, growing evidence shows that getting into gaming can actually be good for your health, so here are just a few examples of the benefits it brings to the table, whether you try online casino games or dive into your favourite FPS.

Coordination & responsiveness

To be a good gamer, you need to be able to have excellent dexterity, coordinating the movements of your hands to deliver the desired results onscreen.

Studies have found that the hand-eye coordination of people who play video games is improved compared with those who do not. Part of this is to do with how gaming teaches you to get better at learning new tasks faster since you are used to being presented with fresh challenges to overcome and so need to make full use of the tools at your disposal to achieve this.

Fast reflexes are obviously partly a natural attribute, but gaming also helps to hone this instinct, giving you the ability to respond more rapidly to external stimuli. This can have practical applications in other contexts, such as when playing sports that require physical exertion.

Stress relief

Modern life is stressful, and plenty of skeptics see videogame as exacerbating the anger and violence that exists in the world. However, in reality, the opposite is true and gaming is a method of stress relief used by millions to help them escape from the things that vex them.

Of course, different types of games can be stress-inducing in their own right, much in the way that other forms of art can elicit heightened emotions in players; however, there are plenty of titles which go out of their way to have a calming effect on players. From creative experiences like Minecraft to mobile puzzle games like Monument Valley, there are myriad options for those who want to soothe themselves as they play.

Socialising

The idea that videogames are anti-social is another surprisingly pervasive mistruth that has been proven false in a series of studies.

Rather than gaming making you more closed off from the rest of society, it has been shown to be something that can actually help you connect with other people. It is particularly impactful as a means of helping those who would otherwise be too shy to interact in face to face social situations to form friendships and even romantic relationships with their peers, overcoming geographical boundaries in the process.

This is not just relevant for adult gamers, but also for younger players. An investigation from researchers at Columbia University revealed that children who are gaming fans are typically better at making friends than those who are not gamers, while also demonstrating better academic performance to boot.

So if you want to be more coordinated, quick, happy and adept in social situations, grabbing a games console is a great option no matter your age or your background.