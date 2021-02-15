Birthday Gift Ideas by Wee Bit Gamer

How many times have you struggled to find a good birthday present? Too many, that’s for sure!

Sometimes it’s because you know someone for a long time and you used all your gift ideas, and other times you recently met them and didn’t know anything about their interests. Whatever the case is, searching for a great gift can take most of your day only for you to end up with something next to average.

If you’re struggling to find a perfect gift for your special someone, don’t worry – Wee Bit Gamer is here to provide you with some of the best birthday gift ideas.

About Online Gift Cards

Online gift cards are among the first choices when it comes to buying birthday presents for a reason. They are great for the buyer and receiver as they’re quick and easy to buy, while their use remains universal. Here are some of the highlighted features of Wee Bit Gamer online gift cards:

Efficient – Online gift cards are very efficient gifts. They’re quick and easy to buy, which makes them excellent last-minute gifts as well. All you have to do is visit the Wee Bit Gamer website and choose a gift card. Fill in the empty fields, and you’ll receive a unique gift card code within minutes! You can even do this on the go, as long as you have an internet connection.

Universal – Now you can put behind you all the stressing about whether your gift will be a total hit or miss. Online gift cards just come with a set amount, so the receiver can spend it however he/she wishes. This makes gift cards excellent birthday gift ideas for all ages, interests, and hobbies.

Budget-friendly – When you’re on a budget, it’s hard to find a present that won’t empty your wallet. Luckily, many gift cards can be customized to a certain amount, and anyone can afford them.

The Best Birthday Gift Ideas

Now, since you know a bit more about why online gift cards are the best present, check out these five excellent birthday gift ideas Wee Bit Gamer prepared for you.

PlayStation Network PSN Gift Card

Sony PlayStation created a large fan base during their 25 years of existence and continues to do so every day. If you have a special someone who loves their PlayStation game console, treat them with this PlayStation Network PSN gift card.

Available in €20 and €50 value, this gaming gift card is perfect for all passionate PS 3, PS 4, PS 5, PSP, and PS Vita gamers.

Xbox Live Gift Card

If your special someone loves their video games but prefers Xbox, go for this Xbox Live gift card. This online gift card is also the ultimate gift if you want to surprise that special gamer in your life but are unsure which video game to go with.

Xbox Live gift card can be redeemed to purchase anything in the online shop, including video games, applications, devices, and TV shows, so you can’t go wrong with it.

Steam Wallet Gift Card

Another great option by Wee Bit Gamer is the Steam Wallet gift card, also perfect for gamers. Steam is known for its extensive game collection and great gaming community, and so many gamers love their Steam account and games.

A single Steam Wallet gift card is more than enough to get every gamer over the moon about their birthday gift. It’s very versatile, so they can use these funds on various things Steam provides its gamers.

Amazon Gift Card

Amazon gift cards are among universal gift options, and they’re great if you’re unsure about what to purchase. Amazon is a place where you can buy anything from A to Z, having millions of items at their disposal.

These gift cards can’t expire, so the recipient can save them for a more convenient time or when their item goes on a sale. However you look at it, Amazon gift cards are great!

Netflix Gift Card

Netflix has some of the best TV shows and films worldwide, so use this chance to surprise your loved one with a Netflix gift card. They’ll have access to almost 14,000 titles at their fingertips, so the only issue they’ll have with this gift card is what to watch next.

Conclusion

To sum it up, online gift cards are the way to go if you want to show someone you care about them, but give them some freedom and let them participate and choose their present.

Use this list of 5 birthday gift ideas by Wee Bit Gamer to get inspired and find a present you’ve been looking for.