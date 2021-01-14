2020 was another tremendous year for online casino games. There were many new releases to enjoy plus the continuation of all the classic casino games we love. We had a fantastic selection of casino games to play and below you will find some of the best new casino games of 2020.

In terms of slots games, we were spoilt for choice but one of the leading new casino games of 2020 was John Hunter and the Book of Tut. Developed by Pragmatic Play, this slots game was released in May and if you like playing Book of Ra, this game is for you. The slot features a 96.5 return to player and as the name suggests, is based on the Egyptian theme. You will find several colorful symbols throughout the game and John Hunter himself.

Remaining with the new online slots games of 2020 and we come to the Street Fighter II slot machine. This game was produced by NetEnt and released on the 21st of May 2020. For anyone over the age of 30 who loved playing video games as a child, you are sure to know all about Street Fighter II. The fighters from the video game are available on the slot, including Chun Li, Blanka, Zangief, and Ryu and you will soon be shouting “hadouken” and “shoryuken” at the screen as you play. For those who want a trip down memory lane, the Street Fighter II slot is one of the best new casino games of 2020.

Zombies are a theme commonly used in movies and television shows and now they have been introduced to the online casino world thanks to Pragmatic Play. Wild Walker is one of the most recent additions to the list of best new casino games of 2020 having been released on the 1st of October. You will struggle to find a better game in terms of graphics and Wild Walker takes you on a journey through a city with various weather conditions and destruction. Different characters appear on the reels, with a large zombie being the wild. The progressive free spins future is a lot of fun and having played the game, it is easy to see why so many people love Wild Walker.

Many online casinos now offer scratch games and we have seen plenty of new entries in this section during 2020. Many of the new scratch games for 2020 are centered around movies, with Mad Max Fury Road and A Nightmare on Elm Street among those available.

In terms of traditional table games, 2020 has seen the introduction of Low Stakes Blackjack and Ultimate Texas Hold’em. The former has become extremely popular throughout 2020 as the low stakes mean the game is top to more people and is especially suited to beginner players. The latter is one of the leading variants of the classic poker game and instead of playing against other players, you are competing directly against the dealer.

So, there have been many great new casino games introduced in 2020, with some of the best highlighted above.