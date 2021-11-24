Best Honeymoon Destinations In The US

Once you’ve had the wedding and are planning the move to join your spouse in the US, it makes sense to organize everything from the shifting to the honeymoon. The US has some excellent places to see, people to meet, and cuisines to try. Most spouses need to get their paperwork out of the way when joining their partners in the US. The K3 visa is required when you are shifting permanently to join your spouse. While applying, it is best to consult IAS Services and ensure that you have all the documentation and formalities out of the way. Not getting everything done will delay your honeymoon and could affect the start of your life with your spouse.

We have a few popular honeymoon destinations chalked out for you. While this list is not exhaustive, it does have some of our favorite places in the US.

Kauai, Hawaii:

Kauai is the ideal honeymoon location for couples who love spending time under the sun. You can go to Hanalei Bay for swimming and soaking up the sunshine, Kalapaki Beach for the boogie board, and the Waimea Canyon State Park for some adventure, trails, and gorgeous views.

Adventure and thrill-seekers can also zip-line across a few spots on the island and indulge in some snorkeling, diving, and other adrenaline-pumping activities. The beaches are also excellent for surfing and simply paddling to see the amazing aquatic life below. Most hotels and resorts in Kauai also have great honeymoon packages that include breakfast and dinner.

Lake Tahoe:

Lake Tahoe is the hidden gem between California and Nevada. It is known for its jagged peaks and its breathtakingly clear waters. Honeymooners can spend the day in a boat out on the lake, or the slopes, before returning for a quiet dinner and quality time together.

Lake Tahoe also has some of the most romantic sunsets that are visible from Emerald Bay State Park. If you and your spouse are the relax-during-the-day and party-in-the-night kind of people, you can also visit some of the many casinos and clubs in Lake Tahoe. For a unique experience, you can also try a gondola ride with a view of the mountains.

Carmel Beach, California:

Carmel Beach is the home of the best laid-back eateries, restaurants, and wine-tasting rooms. You can unwind and relax at the many beaches in this picturesque seaside town. Ocean Avenue at Carmel is known for all the shopping, stalls, food vendors, and boutiques.

During the day, you can leisurely swim in the pristine water. Carmel Beach is also known as an excellent surfing destination. If you want, you both can rent surfboards and spend the day in the water. You will also find many of the locals building bonfires along the beach during the evenings and nights. To amp up the romance, you could go for a romantic walk along the coast and cuddle along one of the many bonfires.

Bar Harbor, Maine:

Bar Harbor in Maine is an excellent location for couples. Ideally, it has some superb seafood restaurants, outdoor activities and excursions, secluded and private bed and breakfasts, and some fabulous ocean views. Couples can stroll along Shore Path, grab a boat ride in the main harbor area, go for a hike to the scenic Acadia National Park, or take part in some adrenaline-pumping activities.

Many couples like taking a hike up Cadillac Mountain to see the sunrise before others in the country can. Bar Harbor is also home to lovely people who always enjoy telling stories and regaling tourists with laughter, good music, and wine.

Asheville:

Asheville in North Carolina has a beautiful old-world charm mixed with modernity. You can see the Blue Ridge Mountains, go hiking, kayaking, whitewater rafting, horseback riding, and more. Most of the hiking trails lead to incredibly scenic viewpoints overlooking waterfalls and wildflower fields. If you’re a regular hiker, you could even carry a small picnic and enjoy a day out in nature.

If the great outdoors is not your cup of tea, but sitting back and relaxing with a pint is, then you can take advantage of the many breweries in Asheville, try out the new flavors, and make a comparison. There are also plenty of shopping places, like boutiques, stalls, and small local vendor stores. The city also has some lovely restaurants for you to grab a bite.

As we mentioned earlier, this list is not exhaustive, but it is filled with romantic locations, not on the viral list for tourists. Most honeymooners crave silence and privacy after the whirlwind of the wedding. Apart from these, you could also check out Aspen for skiing, Nantucket for the waterfront, and Jackson Hole for the hot springs.