A Proper Guide on Project Management Certification

In the Present scenario, careers in project management have increased alongside the industry’s fast-growing needs. The clients often demand Project Management certified professionals to handle their projects and request employers to do the same. Even most experienced project managers have Project management credentials, which raises the question; What is PMP?

PMP is an important credential for project managers; namely project management certification Professionals awarded by the PMI (Project Management Institute). PMPs are globally recognized and known for their skills, standards, and successful project completion rate.

PMI regulates PMP and seven other certifications set for golden project management standards, it provides resources, and value for millions of professionals working in the roles of a project manager, along with opportunities available globally across many countries.

With certification that has this much value and employers recognizing such credentials, if you are from a similar field it is time for you too to get one.

Let us see in brief all the important information related to PMP at a glance.

Who should take this PM course?

The PM certification is a very essential professional requirement for senior project manager roles across all industries. Listing here a few for whom the course is best suited for:

Project Managers

Associate/Assistant Project Managers

Team Leads/Team Managers

Project Executives/Project Engineers

Software Developers

Any professional who is aspiring to be a Project Manager

Why get Project management (PM) certification?

The PM certification greatly expands your value, skill, and opportunities for a potential job. Recognized globally, a PM certification can help you land many lucrative roles in IT, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and other major exciting industries. The certified PM also reports for better project performance and steep pay raises.

Producing Project Success By Use of the Core Principles of Project Management.

We all know that good project managers apply organizational, communication, and leadership skills every day.

This certification allows you to learn about the skills, knowledge areas, and attitudes that are most important to project management. It is important to learn how to balance the triple constraints of scope, time, and cost.

EXAM OVERVIEW

PMP exam has 200 multiple choice questions related to all areas of project management involved phases, typically testing your abilities, skills, and standards that need to be followed for a specific situation.

To prepare for this exam, one should:

Review the Current PMP Exam Content Outline

Check with the latest PMBOK Guide (Project Management Body of Knowledge)

Sample questions for PMP Exam

Undergo PMP Training at organizations that will help you get project management education as well as help you become such professional

Review PMP Handbook

After this, attend PMP handbook training as it helps you in getting formal education and learn about best project management practices that you can use at work, and understand exam criteria as a whole. After that one can devote some time to revisit the latest edition PMBOK guides and understand answers that are expected by PMI rather than the one you think as the best. By doing so, you will have an idea of how to answer these questions at the exam.

GIVE MOCK TESTS

Make sure that the organization you enrolled with will help you in providing mock tests as well. After completion, check what are the areas you are lacking for improvement as a whole and prepare yourself.

In the end remember, to keep your certification relevant, you must earn 60 PDUs (Professional development units) every three years.

Most professionals on average take 2-3 months to prepare for this exam and as well as achieve this certification. For the first attempt, you can choose a PMP Exam preparation course from reputed training centers. So, plan for yourself depending on your suitability, pace, and prepare for the exam.