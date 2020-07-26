9 Ways to Make Your Life Better Using an App

We all want to make our lives just that little bit better. Obviously, this means different things for different people. It could be something as simple as finding a bargain while shopping or something more long-term like getting fitter.

If you are looking for inspiration to add something extra to your life, there are apps that you can use to help. With this in mind, here are nine ways that you can use apps to make your life better.

Play games when you want to

Gaming is a great way to spend some of your spare time each day. You can choose to download gaming apps like

Mario Kart Tour or Fortnite, to challenge your own skills or compete with others.

If you prefer to play casino games, that’s no problem. Around the globe, top casino brands provide apps to complement their websites. So, if you are looking for the parhaat nettikasinot (best online casinos) in Finland or the Migliori casinò online (top online casino) in Italy, you can find what you are looking for in an app.

Shop smartly and easily

Shopping has never been easier than when you have an app to use. It’s not just about making purchases either. You can use apps to find what you need online and to make sure that you get the best deals.

For example, CamFind lets you search visually for what you need. The app is available for both Android and iOS.

ShopSavvy is also available on iOS or Android. It’s an app that lets you scan the barcode of an item when you are shopping, to see if you can buy the item more affordably elsewhere.

Check out local events

If you have a few weeks ahead of where you have nothing exciting planned, you can check for local events that appeal to you.

One of the best apps to help with this is Eventbrite. You can book to go to anything from concerts to business seminars. Some of the events come with a charge. Others are free to attend.

The Meetup app gives you access to local groups of people who have similar interests to you. There are groups in locations across the world and they arrange to meet up for numerous different social activities.

Become a stargazer

Even if you have never been interested in astronomy, you can still enjoy stargazing as a hobby. It’s a great way of getting a better understanding of just how small Planet Earth is when taken in the context of the galaxy and the universe.

One of the best stargazing apps is Stellarium. It gives you access to maps of the night sky in real-time so that you can identify stars, constellations, and planets.

Create a video diary

Creating a video diary of your activities is an excellent way of sharing the fun with others and keeping a record for yourself that you can look at in the future.

There are several different apps that you can use to help with this including:

Day One

Using this app for iOS and Android, you can make voice recordings and videos as well as writing text.

1 Second Everyday

This is a really fun app to use. You get to record a one-second video each day. These videos are then put together, to reflect a whole period of your life.

LiveJournal

LiveJournal lets you create a diary of your life that you can share with the LiveJournal community. It’s worth mentioning that you have to upload video content because you are not able to capture it directly in the app.

Plan your spending

Budgeting is something that most people do not want to think about but realizes that they have to. The good news is that there are some great apps that can make budgeting a lot easier. These apps include:

Mint – A budgeting tool that allows users to update and categorize spending in real-time.

EveryDollar – An app that helps users to track spending and purchases as part of a zero-based budget. This means that expenses need to equal income.

PocketGuard – An app that helps people to understand how much they can afford to spend.

Unleash your inner artist

Smartphones and tablets give people a great opportunity to get creative using an app. If this sounds like something that would add a little extra to your life, there are many different apps to choose from.

If you just want to have fun making a few simple sketches Zen Brush 2 is a good choice. MediBang Paint is a good option if you want to be able to store and share your work using the Cloud. Infinite Painter gives you access to useful features such as 3D rendering and more than 80 different brushes.

Get fitter, mentally and physically

Keeping fit is an important part of living a healthy and happy life. This applies to both physical and mental health. There are lots of different apps that can help you with this.

Map My Fitness is a good app if you are first starting out on improving their level of fitness. It allows you to track hundreds of different activities. My Fitness Pal helps you to keep track of what you eat while you exercise. If you want to help others while you are getting fit, you can use the Charity Miles app. This allows you to get sponsored for the activities that you do, helping you to raise money for good causes.

For mental fitness, one of the best apps to use is CogniFit Brain Fitness which is designed to develop cognitive abilities. Another great mental fitness app is Happify which includes quizzes and polls to make you feel good.

Make your own music

Music makes us all feel a lot better in our lives. If you want to create some of your own, you can use an app to do it.

Sing! Karaoke, from American developer Smule, is an app for people who love to sing karaoke in their own home. If you like instruments rather than singing, you may want to try the GarageBand app for iOS. You can string together drums, bass, and guitar, to create simple tracks.

From keeping fit to playing online games and managing your money, apps can make your life a whole lot better if you use them.