6 Things You Need To Know About First Aid

When it comes to first aid, most people only know the basics. While this is a good start, there are some things that everyone should know in case of an emergency. In order to help you be better prepared for any situation, here are six important things you need to know about first aid.

1) What to do in case of an emergency

In case of an emergency, the first thing you should do is assess the situation. This means taking a few moments to figure out what is happening and what you need to do. Once you have a general idea of what is going on, you can start to take action.

For example, if someone is bleeding heavily, you will want to apply direct pressure to the wound. If someone is having a seizure, you will want to make sure they are lying on their side and not choking on their tongue.

Similarly, if someone is having a heart attack, you will want to start CPR right away. This means chest compressions and rescue breaths.

2) What you need to know about CPR

CPR is an important life-saving technique that everyone should know. It stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and it is used when someone’s heart has stopped beating. You can find a first aid course to learn how to properly perform CPR. In general, you will want to start by doing chest compressions. This is where you push down on the person’s chest with your hands. You should do this at a rate of 100-120 compressions per minute.

After 30 chest compressions, you will then want to give two rescue breaths. This is where you tilt the person’s head back and seal your mouth over their nose and mouth. You then breathe into their lungs for about one second.

You will then want to continue with chest compressions and rescue breaths until the person starts to breathe on their own or someone else takes over.

3) What you need to know about choking

Choking is another common emergency that can happen to anyone at any time. It is important to know how to properly perform the Heimlich maneuver in case someone starts to choke.

The first thing you will want to do is stand behind the person and wrap your arms around their waist. You then want to make a fist with one hand and place it just above their belly button.

After you have made a fist, you will want to grab your fist with your other hand and give a quick upward thrust. You should do this until the object is dislodged from their throat.

4) What you need to know about burns

Burns is one of the most common injuries that can occur. They can be caused by heat, chemicals, electricity, or radiation. Burns can range from minor to severe, and it is important to know how to treat them properly.

In the event of a burn, it is important to take action as quickly as possible. If the burn is minor, rinse the area with cool water for a few minutes and then apply a cold compress. If the burn is more serious, seek medical attention immediately. In either case, do not apply any lotions or ointments to the affected area.

Additionally, it is important to be aware of the different types of burns. There are three degrees of burns, and each requires different treatment:

– First-degree burns are the most superficial and only affect the top layer of skin. They are usually red and painful but do not cause blistering.

– Second-degree burns affect the second layer of skin and are more deeply painful. They often cause blistering and swelling.

– Third-degree burns penetrate all layers of skin and can damage nerves and muscles. They may appear white or charred, and may not be painful due to nerve damage.

5) What you need to know about broken bones

Broken bones are another common injury, and it is important to know how to properly treat them. The first thing you want to do is assess the situation and make sure that there is no further danger. Once you have done this, you can start to take action.

If the person is in a lot of pain, you will want to give them a pain reliever such as ibuprofen. You will then want to immobilize the injured limb by using a splint or sling. It is important to make sure that the splint or sling is not too tight, as this can cause further damage.

Once the limb has been immobilized, you will want to transport the person to a hospital or medical facility as soon as possible.

6) What you need to know about head injuries

Head injuries can range from minor bumps and bruises to more serious concussions or even skull fractures. It is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of head injuries so that you can properly treat them.

The first thing you want to do is assess the situation and make sure that there is no further danger. Once you have done this, you can start to take action. If the person is bleeding from their head, you will want to apply direct pressure to the wound with a clean cloth. If the person is not bleeding, you can gently clean the wound with a bar of mild soap and water.

You will then want to immobilize the person’s head and neck by using a neck brace or scarf. Once you have done this, you can transport the person to a hospital or medical facility as soon as possible.

In the event of an injury, it is important to take action as quickly as possible. The first aid tips we have provided should help you get started in case of an emergency. Remember to always seek medical attention if the injury is more serious. Keep in mind that these are only a few of the many things you need to know about first aid.